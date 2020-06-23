Twitter Inc. has hidden a tweet from President Donald Trump for violating the company’s policies regarding threats of harm.

“There will never be an Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President,” Trump tweeted, referring to an area in Seattle occupied by protesters where police are not operating. “If they try they will be met with serious force!”

That threat to use force against protesters was what violated the company’s rules, a spokesperson confirmed. The tweet is still up, though it’s hidden and users must click to reveal it.

After years of inaction against the U.S. president’s tweets, which are often controversial, Twitter has started to take more aggressive action in recent weeks. In late May the company flagged two Trump posts for sharing misleading information about mail-in ballots, and then shortly after highlighted a similar tweet for violating the company’s rules against glorifying violence.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/06/23/twitter-hides-trump-tweet-threatening-potential-protesters/3245120001/