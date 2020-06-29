Twitch, Amazon.com Inc.’s live streaming site, has temporarily banned President Donald Trump’s account for violating its rules.

“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch,” the company said in an emailed statement. “In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed.”

Twitch cited two violations of its rules.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

The first was a passage from a speech during Trump’s 2016 campaign, recently rebroadcast on his Twitch page, in which the president characterized Mexican immigrants as rapists. The second was a portion of Trump’s recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he outlined a scenario of “a very tough hombre” breaking into a sleeping woman’s house at night. “By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many,” Trump said, according a Twitch transcript of the speech.

A spokeswoman said the suspension would be temporary but declined to elaborate. Twitch, best known as a popular portal for video gamers to stream themselves, also hosts live video on a wide range of other topics. When Trump’s team started his account on the site last year, Twitch informed the team that the company wouldn’t make exceptions to its content policy for political or newsworthy content, the spokeswoman said.

Reddit Inc., the social media forum site, banned r/TheDonald, one among 2,000 discussion pages that were shut down on Monday for encouraging hate.

The Verge reported Twitch’s Trump ban earlier.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/06/29/twitch-suspends-trumps-account-hateful-conduct/112042584/