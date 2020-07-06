Bill Emerson has taken over as Bedrock’s interim CEO again as Matt Cullen departs to work on two Ohio casinos. Emerson assumed the role on July 2, holding the position for a second time within a year.

Buy Photo Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Quicken Loans, speaks from the lectern. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Also departing Bedrock is Mark Dunkeson, who was recently president and chief operating officer of Dan Gilbert's real estate company.

Matt Cullen (Photo: Bedrock)

"One year ago, we asked Matt Cullen and Mark Dunkeson to step in and assist in managing the direction of Bedrock during a time of great growth and continued excitement for downtown Detroit,” Emerson said in a statement. “I, along with Dan Gilbert, would like to thank Matt and Mark for their dedicated service in their roles and now, as they transition to focus on the Cleveland-based Horseshoe Casino. I anticipate acting in this role while we conduct a search for a long-term replacement."

Cullen joined Bedrock as CEO last September and stepped down as CEO of Cleveland-based JACK Entertainment LLC, which owns and operates gaming and racino properties, JACK Cleveland and JACK Thistletown in North Randall. He continued to serve as chairman of the board.

Dunkeson served as chief executive officer of JACK Entertainment LLC while also holding his role at Bedrock.

“I joined Bedrock last year at Dan’s request to provide needed direction and focus for the organization," Cullen said in a statement. "We agreed it would be a short-term role as I was concurrently negotiating the purchase of a controlling interest in the two JACK casinos in northeast Ohio. The transaction closed earlier this year and I am now the Executive Chairman and lead investor of the $1 billion enterprise, which is no longer part of Dan's Family of Companies. Running this company with my partner Mark Dunkeson takes enormous time and attention. We are tremendously excited about the future of our gaming company and see the opportunity for significant growth moving forward."

Cullen said he would continue to live and work in Detroit and will remain chair of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and continue his involvement in other civic organizations.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/07/06/change-leadership-bedrock-matt-cullen-departs/5387635002/