A holding company tied to Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation's largest mortgage lender, has filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to move forward with taking the company public under the name Rocket Companies.

Rocket Companies has filed an application seeking a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a news release and a federal securities filing.

Buy Photo Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The company is seeking to raise $100 million through an initial public offering, according to the form it filed with the SEC. The form does not state a price for shares in the company.

Reports of Quicken Loans looking to go public surfaced in early June and was first reported at that time by CNBC.

Asked in June about the reports, the company said through a representative that it "is continuously looking for new ways to invest in and grow our business, while also contributing in significant ways to our home communities. Given our continued growth, market leadership and strong financial performance, we are frequent targets of rumor and speculation. If, and when, there is news to report, it will come directly from us."

A spokeswoman for Rocket Companies declined Tuesday to comment.

This is a developing story and will update.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/07/07/quicken-loans-files-paperwork-initial-public-offering-ipo-rocket-companies/5393840002/