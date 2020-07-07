Walmart to unveil Prime-like service this month; shares jump
Walmart Inc. will introduce a subscription service to compete with Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime program this month, according to a person familiar with the plans.
The retailer’s shares rose the most intraday in three months. The website Recode earlier reported the news.
Walmart+, as the service is known, will cost $98 a year and include perks like same-day delivery of groceries and general merchandise, Recode reported, citing unidentified people.
The world’s largest retailer has developed the paid membership program to challenge Amazon – which has become the default online shopping option for millions. The service expands on the retailer’s existing grocery-delivery subscription service, which it introduced last year. Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside is spearheading the service’s development and rollout, Bloomberg News reported in February.
