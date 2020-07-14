Lightweight Innovations For Tomorrow, a Detroit-based Department of Defense-supported manufacturing institute, has signed an agreement with the U.S. Army to lead new technology programs that will support ground vehicle equipment.

LIFT, which is operated by the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute on Rosa Parks Boulevard, has a new five-year agreement with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center in Warren that calls for the institute to deliver technology until 2025.

Nigel Francis, LIFT CEO and executive director (Photo: LIFT)

LIFT said under the agreement, it will research how to use more-lightweight materials for better fuel efficiency and will look at ways to improve manufacturing processes.

The organization said the "research and development will lead to prototypes, directly relevant to enhancing the mission-effectiveness of military personnel and the materials, components, systems and supporting platforms in use by the armed forces.

“Our core mission as an institute is to develop technologies to enhance the effectiveness and better protect the warfighter, and this agreement gives us the opportunity to continue that mission for years,” Nigel Francis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of LIFT, said in a statement. “This partnership also continues Michigan’s strong heritage of innovation and manufacturing in support of the Department of Defense.”

LIFT said it has now secured more than $174 million in funding for technology and talent development in support of the U.S. industrial and defense manufacturing bases since its since its founding in 2014.

klaing@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/07/14/detroit-based-lift-signs-technology-agreement-united-states-army/5437896002/