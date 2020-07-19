Freighters on the Detroit River
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The freighter Philip R. Clarke heads past Detroit, Thursday, May 21, 2020.
The freighter Philip R. Clarke heads past Detroit, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The freighter Kaye E. Barker heads up the Detroit River near Grosse Ile in this August 1, 2019 file photo.
The freighter Kaye E. Barker heads up the Detroit River near Grosse Ile in this August 1, 2019 file photo. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The freighter Lee A. Tregurtha heads down the Detroit River near Grosse Ile in this December 21, 2019 file photo.
The freighter Lee A. Tregurtha heads down the Detroit River near Grosse Ile in this December 21, 2019 file photo. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The freighter Herbert C. Jackson sails up the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, Thursday, July 16, 2020.
The freighter Herbert C. Jackson sails up the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The container ship BBC Plata heads down the Livingstone Channel in the Detroit River near Boblo Island, Ontario in this September 2, 2019 file photo.
The container ship BBC Plata heads down the Livingstone Channel in the Detroit River near Boblo Island, Ontario in this September 2, 2019 file photo. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The freighter John G. Munson comes up the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
The freighter John G. Munson comes up the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The freighter John G. Munson comes up the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
The freighter John G. Munson comes up the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The freighter Edgar B. Speer comes out of the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit River on its' way towards Detroit, June 16, 2020.
The freighter Edgar B. Speer comes out of the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit River on its' way towards Detroit, June 16, 2020. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The freighter Algoterra moves up the Detroit River against a vibrant sunrise near Wyandotte in this June 27, 2019, file photo.
The freighter Algoterra moves up the Detroit River against a vibrant sunrise near Wyandotte in this June 27, 2019, file photo. Andy Morrison, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many sectors of the economy, but Great Lakes shipping appears to be mostly staying afloat.

    The federal government’s St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. released a report Thursday showing total tonnage of goods down 8.4% in the first half of this year, but U.S. and Canadian grain up 3.3% from a year ago.

    Iron ore, steel and iron shipments are down from last year but started to rebound last month with month-over-month increases. 

    "Through June, we saw shipments stabilizing, with traditional Seaway cargos including grain and steel on an uptick," said Craig H. Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the U.S. St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., in a release. "General cargo tonnage continues to be strong, attributable in large part to increasing movement of wind turbine components.”

    Overall tonnage was at 11.7 million metric tons, down 8.4% compared to this time last year, according to the report. U.S. and Canadian grain was at 3,554,000 metric tons this year, a 3.3% increase.

    Dry bulk cargo was down 9.9% compared to last year and includes coke, stone, cement and clinkers, ores and concentrates and pig iron. Iron ore was down 14% compared to this time last year.

    The top-performing commodities were grain, salt, gypsum, steel slab and asphalt.

    Sri Talluri, professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, said the report is good news. He said he attributes the freight activity in part to Europe and Asia flattening the curve with respect to COVID-19.

    "So certainly recovery is unfolding in those parts of the world," he said. "Also, given that the trajectory of the disease is quite different in different parts of the U.S., it might be helping as well."

    The Port of Monroe is among eight American ports across five Great Lakes states to handle shiploads of wind-related components. The domestic side of the port had a slow start to the season in April with the temporary shutdown of heavy industry, but picked up in May, said Paul C. LaMarre III, the director of the Port of Monroe, the state’s only seaport on Lake Erie.

    The port’s international shipments are largely project-driven. The port is working with Spliethoff Group’s BigLift Shipping and Ventower Industry to move, handle and manufacture wind towers for a General Electric project in Isabella County.

    CLOSE

    COVID-19 hit hard but the shipping industry is starting to rebound. The Detroit News

    The Port of Monroe is handling the tower section, machine heads and the hubs, LaMarre said, adding that the wind project “has had us exceptionally busy.”

    "We're having the most fruitful season in the port's history," he said. "That isn't necessarily the story that is spanning the entire system, but one thing is for sure is that the Great Lake's St. Lawrence Seaway System is resilient."

    Work continues on at the port with workers socially distancing, wearing masks, taking temperatures and looking out for one another, LaMarre said.

    “That has kept us in a position where we really haven’t missed a beat,” he said. “It’s allowed us to be efficient, safe and to this point, very successful despite some very challenging circumstances.”

    cwilliams@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @CWilliams_DN

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/07/19/great-lakes-shipping-stays-afloat-amid-covid-19/5453948002/