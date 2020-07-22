Carhartt Inc. has launched an all-new Carhartt Workshop on the second floor of its flagship store in Midtown that lends tools at no charge and provides a workspace for projects.

Customers can borrow tools from Carhartt's Tool Bench for their personal use for up to seven days. Everything from sledgehammers and nail guns, to post hole diggers and electric chainsaws are available.

Buy Photo Carhartt employee Miquel Mereles uses UV light to sanitize equipment at its tool-lending department in Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The workshop also has community rooms, which are free-to-use spaces available for customers per reservations for collaboration and group projects.

"Customers can receive guidance and tool training for free by scheduling an appointment with our in-house tool expert," said Wes Richter, public relations consultant for Carhartt. "Community rooms will be available on a first come, first serve basis."

Gretchen Valade, director of sustainability at Carhartt, said the company is always looking for new ways to give back to the community.

"We want to be the gathering place for all hardworking Detroit residents," she said. Valade's grandfather founded the work clothes company in 1889 in Detroit.

Buy Photo Miquel Mereles works in the tool-lending department at Carhartt's Midtown store. DeWalt tools are big part of the offerings. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The Detroit workshop is located above the store at 5800 Cass Avenue. Currently, the workshop is admitting customers by appointment only due to pandemic restrictions and has developed a curbside pickup system.

Information on tool rentals is available at 313-982-8901 and on their website.

