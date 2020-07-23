TCF Financial Corp. will offer $1 billion to minority- and women-owned small businesses and $10 million in grants to low-income home buyers.

The Detroit-based bank program said Thursday it is a first public step after committing with the city's eight other largest companies to rejecting all forms of racism, sexism and violence and seeking change in the criminal justice system following nationwide protests in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd after improper conduct by police officers.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Gary Torgow, TCF Financial Corp.'s executive chairman. The Detroit-based bank on Thursday said it will offer $1 billion in loans to minority- and women-owned small businesses and $10 million to low-income home buyers. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"Last month, we joined Mayor (Mike) Duggan and other business leaders in Detroit and pledged to do our part to fight racism, bigotry and inequality in this country," Gary Torgow, TCF's executive chairman, said in a statement. "Today, we take another step in our journey to help create a more equitable future for all."

The five-year programs will offer up to $1 million loans to the small businesses. The program will be open nationwide, though TCF plans will focus its efforts in Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Chicago, Cleveland, Grand Rapids and other key cities in its markets.

“While small businesses drive the economy and are the backbone of our neighborhoods, minority-owned and women-owned small businesses have historically had a more difficult time obtaining loans than their white and male counterparts," Torgow said. "We recognize the crucial need for change, and as a bank committed to strengthening individuals, businesses, and communities, we are inspired to help these business owners create wealth and pursue their dreams."

Qualified home buyers for its Heart and Home program can receive up to $3,000 without repayment if they earn less than 80% of the area median income or purchase homes in a low-to-moderate income census tract. The bank hopes to fund 750 of these grants in 2020, more than double the roughly 300 it granted last year.

“When people own their homes, it builds the neighborhood, provides stabilization and strengthens the community," CEO Craig Dahl said in a statement. "We recognize that access to funds for a down payment is the single largest hurdle to home ownership, and our hope is this grant will provide a pathway to home ownership for more people."

TCF expects to fund the initiatives through profits from the Paycheck Protection Program loans it offered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs also add onto previous commitments the bank has made in the city of Detroit. Prior to its merger with TCF, Chemical Financial Corp. brought together seven corporations to support the Strategic Neighborhood Fund by adopting a neighborhood and supporting the city's development work there with $5 million each.

In conjunction with Wayne County, it also offered a $10 million loan program to provide fast relief through low-interest loans to support local small businesses affected by the pandemic.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/07/23/tcf-bank-offers-billion-dollar-loans-minority-owned-businesses/5492514002/