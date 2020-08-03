Car Radio, Episode 22, Pts 1/2: Taylor on Corvette C8.R, Tom McDonald, Bronco history, new F-150, IMSA Cadillac/racing
Car Radio, July 11, 2020
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
05-20 min:
Call-in with Jordan Taylor, Corvette racing driver. Talking Daytona win.
20:
Ad break
20-40:
Call-in with Tom McDonald, ex-Mazda PR. Talking career in automotive.
40-55:
Call-in with Ted Ryan, Ford archives chief. Talking Ford Bronco history.
55:
Ad break
1.00-1.20 min:
Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, writer with Autoweek. Talking racing weekend.
1.20:
Ad break
1.25-1.40:
Call-in with Andre Smirnov, TFL Truck. Talking Ford F-150.
1.40-1.55:
Call in with Laura Klauser, Cadillac Prototype Program Manager. Talking Daytona, Sebring, IMSA schedule in COVID.
1.55:
Payne close
END
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/08/03/car-radio-episode-22-pts-1-2-taylor-corvette-c-8-r-tom-mcdonald-bronco-history-new-f-150-imsa-cadill/5570618002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments