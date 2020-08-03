Car Radio, July 11, 2020

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min:

Call-in with Jordan Taylor, Corvette racing driver. Talking Daytona win.

20:

Ad break

20-40:

Call-in with Tom McDonald, ex-Mazda PR. Talking career in automotive.

40-55:

Call-in with Ted Ryan, Ford archives chief. Talking Ford Bronco history.

55:

Ad break

1.00-1.20 min:

Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, writer with Autoweek. Talking racing weekend.

1.20:

Ad break

1.25-1.40:

Call-in with Andre Smirnov, TFL Truck. Talking Ford F-150.

1.40-1.55:

Call in with Laura Klauser, Cadillac Prototype Program Manager. Talking Daytona, Sebring, IMSA schedule in COVID.

1.55:

Payne close

END

