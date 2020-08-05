Instead of startup businesses vying for prize money through the annual Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest, this year the program is offering a $100,000 relief fund to help pay utility bills for past winners and semifinalists hurt by the pandemic.

Hatch Detroit and Comerica Bank announced the initiative Wednesday, an offshoot of the business support the nonprofit has offered more than 40 businesses since its first neighborhood retail competition in 2011, said Vittoria Katanski, executive director of Hatch Detroit.

Erin and Drew Pineda, center, of 27th Letter Books, won a $100,000 grant from the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest last fall, beating out more than 400 other business plans. This year, instead of awarding money to a startup, the contest will help pay utility bills for alumni companies that have been hurt by the pandemic. (Photo: Comerica Hatch Detroit)

“As we’ve contemplated how to help our alumni businesses, it became clear there are not many specific opportunities for small businesses to apply for utility assistance, and this is often a burden as revenues stop flowing but the bills continue to roll in,” she said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Comerica on this first $100,000 of funding, and hopeful other corporations and foundations will step up to contribute as well.”

Winners and semifinalists from past competitions have until Aug. 14 to apply for money to pay their water, phone, gas and electric bills. Money can also be used for personal protective equipment, inventory and point-of-sale systems. Grants range from $1,500 to $5,000. There are 47 businesses eligible for the program, officials said.

Comerica has also invested an additional $50,000 to Hatch Detroit for organizational support in 2020.

Since its partnership began in 2012, Comerica has contributed more than $650,000 in startup funding to the winner of the annual competition as well as organizational support for Hatch Detroit. Past contest winners include 27th Letter Books, Sister Pie, Batch Brewing and Live Cycle Detroit.

"Trying to launch a new business in the current climate would be extremely difficult, that is why we are shifting our focus for 2020 to ensure Hatch Detroit alumni continue to succeed and weather this hardship," Mike Ritchie, Comerica Bank Michigan market president.

The annual Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest is expected to return in 2021.

Anyone that wishes to contribute to Hatch Detroit can donate by visiting www.hatchdetroit.com/donate.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/08/05/comerica-hatch-detroit-contest-offer-past-finalists-money-utility-bills/3298454001/