The first public share of Rocket Companies Inc., the parent of mortgage lending giant Quicken Loans, sold Thursday morning shortly after the bell Thursday for $18 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Detroit-based company hopes to raise $1.8 billion, which would make it the seventh-largest initial public offering of 2020, according to Dealogic. Rocket, which is being sold under the RKT symbol, is offering 100 million shares for $18 each.

Founder and chairman billionaire Dan Gilbert, CEO Jay Farner and other Rocket Companies executives rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Photo: CNBC)

Founder and chairman billionaire Dan Gilbert, CEO Jay Farner and other executives rang the opening bell in New York while donning face masks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Buy Photo Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

“Rocket has spent the last 35 years becoming America’s largest mortgage lender by taking the road less traveled,” Gilbert said in a statement. “I have full confidence in Jay and the rest of the senior leaders to build on the blueprint that got the company to where it is today and find innovative ways to reach new clients in the future.”

Rocket lost some fuel ahead of its initial public offering. The company last week said it had hoped to raise up to $3.3 billion with 150 million shares, which it reduced after a "roadshow" seeking to promote the stock to investors.

Jay Farner (Photo: Quicken Loans)

Rocket Companies closed $145 billion in loans in 2019 and recorded $893.4 million in profit on revenue of more than $5.1 billion. Gilbert founded the company in 1985. In 2010, he moved its headquarters from Livonia to downtown Detroit. The company employs some 20,000 across the country with most based in Detroit.

Gilbert will maintain a majority controlling stake in the company with 79% of shares under a multi-tiered system. We will have final say over major decisions such as the election of board directors, proposed mergers, or sale of the company's assets. Gilbert's net worth totals $7.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Rocket Companies is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands, including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial.

