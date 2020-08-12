Editor: Welcome! Here's how to get the best out of the new DetroitNews.com

Welcome to the new and improved DetroitNews.com.

It’s a refreshed look, and we expect stories and multimedia to load on your devices at a faster speed. It transforms our commenting system from a Facebook system to one built for journalism audiences, with better tools for interaction and to ensure privacy.

Also launching is our digital subscription program. Moving forward, a significant portion of our unique, in-depth and revelatory content will be marked "for subscribers only."

If you’re already a subscriber — print, eEdition or digital — thank you. There’s no cost to access these stories.

If you’re not, we welcome you to subscribe today at an introductory rate of $3 for the first three months. You’ll unlock even more outstanding multimedia content, access subscriber-only newsroom events and support trusted local journalists. As I wrote last week, the support of readers will play a critical role moving forward.

What will you get? Here’s a sampling of the exclusive content that a subscription brings you today:

► Will Michigan have to stop investing in its remote regions just to pay its bills? That's what Comerica Bank's chief economist suggests in Christine MacDonald's analysis of county-by-county census data that illustrates the long-term risks of Michigan's rapidly aging population.

►What will it look like to play a Big Ten football season in the spring? Like nothing you've seen before, reports Angelique Chengelis.

►I experienced some great times at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Our package on "The last days of The Palace" highlights the biggest sports and entertainment moments with a video of the arena's greatest hits — and final days.

►It may be too late to save the stick. Another 16 car models recently ditched the manual transmission, sparking a #savethemanual campaign among diehards. Even muscle cars are giving way, reports Henry Payne.

► Dylan Larkin held together the Detroit Red Wings through an awful season, but is the Waterford native ready to take the vaunted leadership role? Ted Kulfan explores Larkin’s readiness to be captain.

►President Donald Trump may have had the right idea in enacting a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package, but he went about it in entirely the wrong way, Nolan Finley opines.

►Our opinion pages seek out diverse points of view and AFL-CIO chief Ron Bieber has a pointed one. In our weekly "Labor Voices" column, he writes that the state's Republican-led legislature is "seeking to destroy accountability and responsibility for the negligent actions of bad employers." Here's how.

We're looking forward to bringing you more great unique content every day.

In the meantime, if you have any questions or comments on our digital changes, I invite you to send a note to comments@detroitnews.com.

You can reach Gary Miles at (313) 222-2594, at gmiles@detroitnews.com or on Twitter @GaryMiles_DN.