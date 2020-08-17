Wall Street ticks up, nudges S&P 500 again to edge of record

Stan Choe and Damian J. Troise

Associated Press

New York — Stocks are closing with modest gains on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its record high.

The benchmark index climbed 0.3% Monday, leaving it just four points below its record high close of 3,386.15. That record was set on Feb. 19, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses worldwide and created the worst recession in decades.

Earlier in the day, it traded just above that level, only to fade away in the afternoon. It did the same thing last Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dow slipped 0.3%, while the Nasdaq rose 1%. Treasury yields fell following their big run last week.