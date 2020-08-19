Michigan recovers half of jobs lost from COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan has recovered more than half of the jobs it lost amid the economic shutdown in March and April from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jason Palmer, director of Michigan's Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, said Wednesday.

July's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.7%, according to data published by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. The figure is 6.2 points below June's rate and above July's national average of 10.2%. A year ago, however, Michigan's unemployment rate was 4.1%.

New payroll jobs totaled 103,000 last month, but this was well below the 266,000 jobs added in the month of June when significant recalls in the auto industry put thousands back to work. Most major industry sectors saw employment increases in July with leisure and hospitality leading the way with an 11.7% increase.

“Payroll employment has increased by about 540,000 over the three-month period of May through July 2020," Palmer said in a statement, compared to the 1.06 million coronavirus-related job cuts during March and April.

Employment levels from May to July averaged 652,000 people below pre-pandemic levels in February. Unemployment totals averaged 543,000 more.

The unemployment rate in July for Metro Detroit receded 8.7 points month-over-month to 9.2%. It has been 4.3% a year ago. The region's employment rose by 147,000 jobs.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble