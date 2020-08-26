Dan Gilbert's Bedrock hires Kofi Bonner as new CEO

Kofi Bonner has been named CEO of Bedrock, the company announced Wednesday. The former Cleveland Browns chief administrative officer and California developer replaces Matt Cullen, who left Dan Gilbert's Detroit-based real estate development company last month to work on two Ohio casinos.

Bonner starts Sept. 21. Bedrock said that Bonner has "extensive experience in leading complex development projects in metropolitan areas."

As co-chief operating officer for Irvine, California- based FivePoint Holdings, Bonner led the development of projects including San Francisco Shipyard and Candlestick Communities.

“I look forward to building on the accomplishments of Mr. Gilbert and the talented team at Bedrock by advancing the transformational development program, partnering with the community to deliver positive social outcomes and working with local businesses to further the incredible momentum that Detroit and Cleveland have seen over the last decade," Bonner said in a statement.

Bonner was the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the Cleveland Browns for seven years where he oversaw business operations and the development of the Cleveland Browns Stadium, according to Bedrock.

His other past experience includes roles as an affordable housing developer for Oakland Community Housing Inc.; redevelopment director for Emeryville, California; director of community and economic development and interim city manager of Oakland; and chief economic advisor to Willie Brown, then Mayor of San Francisco.

“With his extensive experience leading landmark projects on the West Coast and the years he spent in Cleveland with the Browns, Kofi Bonner is the right leader to build on Bedrock’s nearly 10 years of transformational development work,” said Bill Emerson, Bedrock Vice Chairman. “Bedrock has a really exciting future as momentum builds at the Hudson’s Site, Book Tower and dozens of other projects, and I look forward to partnering with Kofi to ensure they have a positive and lasting impact on the communities where we serve.”

Bill Emerson, the acting CEO, will retain his role as vice chairman of both Bedrock and Rock Holdings Inc.

