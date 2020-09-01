US stocks start September off with more gains, led by tech

Alex Veiga

Associated Press

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after wrapping up their fifth monthly gain in a row. Technology companies were once again a standout.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% after starting the day slightly in the red. The Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Zoom Video Communications soared more than 40% a day after the now-ubiquitous video conferencing service reported another quarter of explosive growth.

This is a busy week for economic news, culminating Friday with the monthly U.S. jobs report. Tesla gave back some of its recent gains after saying it would sell up to $5 billion in stock.