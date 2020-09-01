Selfridge air base, Ypsilanti among finalists for space command center

Harrison Township’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base and a site in Ypsilanti are two of six finalists for a command and control center that would support satellite launch sites planned for near Marquette and Oscoda Township, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturing Association said Monday.

The ecosystem created by these sites is expected to bring more than $1 billion in funding and 40,000 jobs to the state, says Gavin Brown, executive director of the trade organization. The command center, whose official location will be announced in November, will be able to track and offer logistics support for commercial and U.S. Defense Department missions for satellites and other hardware in Earth's orbit — think Houston, Texas, to Florida's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, but on a smaller scale.

"What we are looking at is actually making Michigan a space state by bringing together an entire ecosystem of space capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, research and development to launching both vertically and horizontally," Brown said ahead of the organization's North American Space Summit this week in Traverse City.

Also vying for the command center are sites in Dowagiac, Marquette's former Sawyer Air Force Base, Sault Ste. Marie's Chippewa County airport and Traverse City. The finalists were whittled down from 13 applicants based on more than 50 criteria, the most important being safety, environmental, location, operations and business.

The investments come amid a renewed emphasis under the Trump administration on space exploration as well as measures for national defense and technological advances. The low earth-orbit satellites that could begin being launched in Michigan by 2024 could help in the development of autonomous vehicles, broadband connectivity, education, medicine and emergency response as well as U.S. Space Force missions, Brown said.

PricewaterhouseCoopers last year identified Michigan as the fourth most attractive state for the aerospace industry. The U.S.Space Force, the space warfare service branch of the armed forces founded in December, also is considering the city of Sterling Heights, which neighbors Harrison Township, for its space command headquarters, the city said in July. Space command is temporarily headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

Most launches are done in the South with most satellites hanging around the equator, but technological innovations have made it possible to conduct low-orbit launches year-round, Brown has said. Michigan presents an opportunity for the deployment of satellites in the Northern Hemisphere and toward the Arctic for better coverage. Its large lakes are advantageous for safety reasons, too.

"We have deployment on the 45th parallel," Brown said. "We can use that advantage to put more payload as opposed to propulsion on these rockets."

The aerospace association also announced Michigan's efforts to lead a national space development corporation with Arizona, California and Florida that will allow the states to leverage their assets to raise equity and capital as well as for research and development.

"It will give us an entry into the space ecosystem we do not have today," Brown said.

Michigan's strengths in manufacturing and engineering also make it prime for the aerospace industry, Brown said. Richmond's Prosper-Tech Machine & Tool LLC, an auto supplier, three years ago began taking advantage of contracts in the space and medical industries. For years when the cyclical automotive industry is down like it is in 2020 because of COVID-19, the diversification has proved helpful, CEO Heidi Devroy said.

"The skills that it takes for what we did for automotive in precision machining are pretty similar for both industries," Devroy said. "It was a very easy transition."

Altogether, as space offers increasing economic opportunities, Brown said: "We are going to be leaders, not followers."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble