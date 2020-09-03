State: 2.6M unemployment claims since March equal total claims filed in past 6 years

Michigan's new claims for jobless benefits decreased again last week as the state announced it has received as many unemployment aid claims since March as it did over the prior six years combined.

Michigan received 15,108 new jobless claims for the week ending Saturday, a decrease from the nearly 20,000 claims the state received the week prior.

Since March 15, the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency has received about 2.6 million claims, the same number it received between May 2014 through March 2020, according to a statement from the agency.

Between March 15 and Sept. 2, the state has paid out $21.9 billion in benefits to more than 2.1 million workers as pandemic-induced closures forced many out of work and into the unemployment system.

Fewer than 42,000 claimants remain unpaid because of ID verification or ongoing reviews of the claim, but another 2.1 million workers who have applied since March 15 have been paid at least once. Another 201,610 claimants were determined ineligible and 186,883 have not been certified.

July's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.7%, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Updated figures were not immediately available for August.

The roughly 15,000 people who applied for unemployment last week are down significantly from the height of the pandemic when hundreds of thousands of new claims were filed each week. The number is still higher than the average 5,000 new claims that were filed on a weekly basis prior to the pandemic.

The avalanche of claims caused signficant delays in processing and payments from the Unemployment Insurance Agency, a problem that was complicated by an onslaught of fraudulent claims.

Two state employees have been charged for attempting to defraud the unemployment system.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program provided unemployed workers an extra $600 per week earlier this year. Under a President Donald Trump executive order, a second pandemic program provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits of about $300.

