Over 13,000 applied for jobless aid, down from week prior

More than 13,000 additional people applied for unemployment claims in Michigan in the week ending Saturday, marking a more than 5,000 new claim decrease from the week prior.

Throughout August, the number of new weekly claims has stayed at or below approximately 20,000, a huge decrease from the hundreds of thousands of weekly claims filed at the peak of the coronavirus in March and April but still more than the weekly average of 5,000 new claims filed prior to the pandemic.

For the week ending Sept. 5, 13,229 new claims were filed in Michigan compared with the week prior when 18,838 new claims were made, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics compiled by the Associated Press.

Nationwide, a total of 884,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week and 13.4 million people total are receiving jobless benefits.

The unemployment rate nationwide rested at 8.4% in August, down from 10.2% in July.

The state reported last week that the number of new unemployment claims it had received since March was nearly equal to the 2.6 million unemployment claims it received between May 2014 and March 2020.

Between March 15 and Sept. 2, the state had paid out $21.9 billion in benefits to more than 2.1 million workers.

July's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Michigan was 8.7%, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Updated figures were not immediately available for August.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com