MI Dream Home: Two-story Orion Township lakefront estate has 12-foot-plus ceilings

Surround yourself with a picturesque setting in an all-brick colonial estate in the Heather Lake subdivision of Orion Township.

"Representing homes such as this one on Shrewsbury Drive is why I love real estate," said Ryan Kelly, RE/MAX Eclipse owner/managing partner. "The home is amazing. It's in a highly sought-out location, and the property screams fun. It is just one of those homes you cannot go wrong with."

This custom-built two story home, designed with 4,528 square feet, has four bedrooms, four full and two half baths. The large windows allow for plenty of natural sunlight, which showcases the home's interior that boasts 12-foot-plus ceilings and wood flooring.

There's also a gas fireplace in the family room, finished walkout basement, large deck, pool/hot tub, a four-car garage, front and back yards, a large driveway and a 1.2 acre premium lakefront lot with private beach.

Located at 430 Shrewsbury, the home is priced at $1,350,000.

