Detroit casinos beat city expectations for initial reopening

Even as revenue at Detroit's three casinos fell 42% year-over-year in August, taxes on wagers beat city expectations for their initial reopening with limited capacity following a four-and-a-half-month shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casinos reported $69.2 million in revenue for last month while operating at 15% capacity, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. The casinos are a major source of income for the city of Detroit through wagering and income tax collections, so the drop-off in casino revenue exacerbated concerns over other deep coronavirus-related revenue losses the city expects to total $410 million during the 16 months since the pandemic began.

The Detroit casinos reported submitting $8.3 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit during August. That's about half of the typical tax revenues, but more than double the $3 million per month the city had forecast for the initial reopening.

The city projects casino tax revenues will come in at about $125 million for the fiscal year — a 25% decline from the $184 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

MGM Grand Detroit, which opened Aug. 7, reported $28.6 million in revenue, down 46%. The other two opened Aug. 5. MotorCity Casino Hotel's revenue fell 37.5% to $25 million, while Greektown Casino-Hotel's dropped 41.5% to $15.7 million. In total, they are down 62% year-to-date.

The casinos also paid $5.6 million in taxes to the state of Michigan for August compared with $9.7 million for the same month last year.

MotorCity and Penn National Gaming Inc., the owner of Greektown, additionally say they are working toward opening more games for their customers, including poker rooms possibly as early as this week. The control board, however, says such plans require board approval.

Sports betting did not represent a significant portion of casino revenues, as COVID-19 has delayed college football and other leagues. Qualified adjusted gross receipts for the month were $1.97 million, contributing $74,733 in retail sports betting taxes to the state and $91,340 to the city.

MGM reported $932,601 in gross receipts from sports betting for August, MotorCity's was $493,275, and Greektown's was $551,176, which represent nearly all sports betting revenues since the casinos could begin offering it in early March.

Fantasy contest operators reported total adjusted July revenues of $881,204 and paid taxes of $74,021 to the state of Michigan. Through the end of July, they have reported $4.9 million in aggregate adjusted revenues.

