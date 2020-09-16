Truscott Rossman public relations firm moves headquarters to Detroit

Truscott Rossman, a public relations firm that's been based in Lansing since its founding in 2011, is moving its headquarters to Detroit.

The firm announced the change in a press release Wednesday.

"Our Detroit office has driven significant growth for the firm as we now represent some of the largest organizations in the city," said John Truscott, CEO and co-founder of the business. "It makes sense that we make this move to solidify our position as a major-market firm and continue to expand our list of national clients."

Truscott, who served as press secretary to former Republican Gov. John Engler, and Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a Democrat, founded Truscott Rossman in January 2011.

Rossman-McKinney retired from the firm in June 2018. Ron Fournier, who previously served as Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press, is now president of Truscott Rossman, which has nearly 100 clients, according to Wednesday's announcement.

Its Detroit office is in the Eastern Market area. Truscott Rossman still has locations in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Washington, D.C.

