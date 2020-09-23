Pontiac's United Wholesale Mortgage to go public with Tom Gores' brother

Pontiac-based United Shore Financial Services' wholesale mortgage business will go public on the Nasdaq in a more-than $16 billion transaction with the help of the brother of Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, the company said Wednesday.

Gores Holdings IV Inc., a $425 million blank-check company sponsored by Alec Gores' global investment firm Gores Group LLC, will combine with the country's largest wholesale mortgage company led by former Michigan State University basketball player Mat Ishbia. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, comes more than a month after rival Rocket Companies Inc., parent of Quicken Loans, went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

A blank-check company raises money through the stock market to buy or merge with other businesses. The Gores affiliate's initial public offering on the Nasdaq was in January. Shares were up 5% in pre-market trading.

United Wholesale Mortgage focuses exclusively on the wholesale mortgage market where consumers work with mortgage brokers to find the best interest rates. Whereas, Quicken specializes in the direct-to-consumer business and does fewer transactions in the wholesale market.

Ishbia's father, Jeffrey, founded Shore Mortgage in 1986. Ishbia took over the company in 2013, and it has experienced significant growth. Moving its headquarters and 2,700 employees from Troy in 2018, United Wholesale Mortgage now has nearly 7,000 employees and expects to close a record almost $200 billion in mortgages this

The deal would leave United Shores' owners with a 94% stake in the new company whose $16.1 billion equity value will make it the largest combination of a special purpose acquisition company to date, the companies said in a news release. United will trade under the "UWMC" ticker symbol.

