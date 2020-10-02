Beaumont ends plan to merge with out-of-state health system

Beaumont Health on Friday announced it has ended its pursuit of a controversial merger with an out-of-state health system that was widely opposed by many of its physicians and under review by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The Southfield-based health system said it mutually agreed with Advocate Aurora Health to end partnership discussions five months after the health systems announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent.

“We continue to have a very high regard for Advocate Aurora Health,” said John Fox, president and chief executive officer of Beaumont Health, in a statement. “But, at this time, we want to focus on our local market priorities and the physicians, nurses and staff who provide compassionate, extraordinary care every day.”

The proposed merger was widely contested by physicians at Michigan's largest health system, some of whom signed a letter in recent months saying they had lost confidence in Beaumont's leadership.

The vast majority of 1,555 Beaumont Health physicians who filled out a Survey Monkey questionnaire over the summer indicated they were wary of the proposed merger. The survey respondents represented more than 30% of the about 5,000 physicians who work for the eight-hospital health system

The tie-up would have made the nonprofit Beaumont Health part of a 28-hospital health system across three states.

“We have great respect for Beaumont Health and we continue to believe scale will play a critical role in advancing quality, accelerating transformation and reducing cost in the healthcare world of tomorrow,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health, in a statement Friday.

In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she would review the proposed merger. That came more than a month after the state's largest health system said it was entering talks with the not-for-profit Advocate Aurora Health to create a health system that would span hospitals in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

Also in late May, the eight-hospital, Southfield-based health system ended a planned partnership with Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.

Come back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com