MIOSHA cites 10 businesses for workplace COVID-19 safety violations

The state has cited eight Michigan businesses and two municipal governments for violating safety rules designed to protect workers from COVID-19, officials said Friday.

Four of the companies are located in Metro Detroit.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or MIOSHA, issued the citations to the businesses after inspections, it said. Some of the inspections were conducted in July while others were in August. All of the citations were issued in September.

Last month, the agency said it cited 19 business for similar violations.

The four most recent Metro Detroit companies cited were:

► Madco Truck Plaza Inc. in Romulus. Inspectors cited the truck stop located on Ecorse Road at Inkster Road for several violations, including failing to provide hand sanitizer to customers, failing to properly sanitize high-touch surfaces and not screening workers daily for the coronavirus. MIOSHA fined the company $400.

► Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in Eastpointe. Inspectors cited the company's Wendy's restaurant on Nine Mile between Gratiot and Intestate 94 for failing to conduct daily health screenings, failure to require face coverings for employees when social distancing could not be maintained, failing to train employees and failing to designate an onsite supervisor to monitor COVID-19 controls. MIOSHA fined the company $4,000.

► Merlo Construction Company Inc. in Milford. Inspectors cited the company for violations at a Livonia jobsite. They found the company failed to require face coverings, failed to train employees and failed to develop and follow a preparedness and response plan. MIOSHA fined the company $5,600.

► Tel-12 Cloverleaf BP Inc. in Southfield. Inspectors cited the gas station on Telegraph at 12 Mile for not requiring face coverings for employees and not conducting daily health screenings. MIOSHA fined the company $2,100.

The other Michigan companies cited were:

► Brandon Martinez in Grand Rapids. Inspectors found several violations, including not requiring face coverings for workers, at the construction company's jobsite in Plainwell. MIOSHA fined the company $2,100.

► Cops and Doughnuts in Bay City. Inspectors found several violations, including not enforcing social distancing, assuming that patrons who weren't wearing a mask did so for medical conditions and not conducting daily self-screening protocols. MIOSHA fined the company $1,500.

► Hertz in Freeland. Inspectors cited the car rental business located on Garfield for not installing physical barriers at service counters, not conducting daily health screenings and not requiring facial coverings. MIOSHA fined the company $6,300.

► Musselman Home Improvements LLC in Kalamazoo. Inspectors found several violations at a jobsite in Mattawan. Citations included not requiring face coverings, failing to train employees and not developing a preparedness and response plan. MIOSHA fined the company $2,100.

► The city of Port Huron. Inspectors said the city didn't require employees to wear face coverings, failed to conduct daily screenings and failed to maintain records of the screening protocols. MIOSHA fined the city $6,300.

► The Saginaw Housing Commission in Saginaw. The commission failed to conduct daily health screenings, didn't conduct facility cleaning and disinfection on high-touch survaces and equipment. MIOSHA fined the commission $500.

Officials said the companies have 15 working days from when the citations were issued to contest the violations and penalties.

