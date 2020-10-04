DTE Energy customers will see rate increase for natural gas in October

Rate increases for DTE Gas customers that took effect last week are expected to generate $110 million for the utility.

DTE argued it needed the natural gas price hike in part to pay for infrastructure improvements and to account for decreasing customer use, according to a press release from the Michigan Public Service Commission from August when the body approved the increase.

Residential customers using 100 cubic feet of gas a month will see a $2.97, or 3.9%, increase on their monthly bill starting Oct. 1. When a separate "infrastructure recovery mechanism" increase goes into effect in January 2021, those same customers will see an additional bump of about 63 cents, or 0.8%.

That's a total increase of $3.60, or 4.7%, according to the MPSC press release.

"We believe this settlement is a great outcome for our customers and it allows the continuation of our infrastructure investments to support safe and reliable gas service," Dan Brudzynski, vice president of Gas Sales and Supply, said in the statement.

DTE Gas initially sought a $203.8 million rate hike through the state commission in late 2019, which was opposed by consumer advocates and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

That would have meant an increase for residential customers of more than 8%, which Nessel argued was excessive and unreasonable.

“While I certainly appreciate the need to continue to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure our supply is safe and reliable, that must be balanced against the ever-present affordability concerns that confront many Michigan households and businesses," Nessel said in a March press release.

The company reduced its request to $188.5 million. The commission unanimously approved a $110 million increase instead in late August.

Among the infrastructure work being done is the replacement of 200 miles of water main to replace old cast iron and steel materials with high density plastic, Brudzynski said.

The increase affects the utility’s 1.2 million residential and commercial customers.

Also as a part of the agreement between the MPSC and DTE, the utility agreed to one-time donation of $1 million to The Heat and Warmth Fund. That donation won't come from rate-payers, but DTE Energy shareholders, according to the state commission.

"This continues the needed investment in our gas infrastructure," Chair Dan Scripps said when the commission unanimously approved the hike in August.

