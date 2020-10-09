SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
BUSINESS

Jamie Dimon doesn’t see a return to normal until middle of next year

Michelle F. Davis
Bloomberg
View Comments

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon doesn’t see life returning to some form of normal until the middle of next year at the earliest.

The bank is currently aiming to bring back just 15% to 25% of workers to offices, and Dimon himself is just starting to see clients again, he said Friday at a conference hosted by asset management industry group Nicsa. Zoom meetings with customers are likely here to stay, and some bank employees could work from home permanently, he said.

In this April 10, 2019, file photo JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee. Dimon said Tuesday, May 26, 2020, that he sees “pretty good odds” of a fast economic rebound starting in the third quarter.

The JPMorgan chief executive officer, who’s been going into the bank’s offices since June, has previously pushed for governments to cautiously reopen cities to help the economy recover. Dimon has predicted long-term economic and social damage from a longer stretch of widespread working-from-home.

Dimon said Friday that as many as 40% of staffers could work from home even after the pandemic, with some on rotations in and out of the office.

“Work-from-home has to work for clients and customers not just for employees,” he said.

View Comments