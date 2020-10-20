Council OKs plan to Amazon center at old state fairgrounds site

The Detroit City Council approved the sale Tuesday of 138 acres to a development team for a nearly 4-million-square-foot Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center at the site of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

“It’s imperative to find the best deal that we can for this piece of property,” Councilman James Tate said Tuesday. “That is what we have here today.”

In a 6-2 vote, council approved the sale of the former fairgrounds for $16 million to real estate developers and investors Hillwood Investment Properties and Sterling Group, which intends to build a Amazon fulfillment center. Officials have said the project would create 1,200 jobs.

Council members James Tate, Gabe Leland, Roy McCalister, Andre Spivey, Scott Benson and Janeé Ayers voted in favor of the sale. Council President Brenda Jones and Council member Raquel Castañeda-López voted against it. Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield was absent.

Jones said that despite Amazon not seeking a tax abatement, she wants to see a guarantee of jobs for Detroit residents: “I would like to see something in writing for years to come for the residents in the city of Detroit who have forgone a lot."

In August, the city announced the proposed project in which the development team plans to invest more than $400 million into the entire project and also plans to redevelop the remaining 70 acres with auto part suppliers or other employers. Amazon has said its workers are paid a minimum of $15 an hour with benefits.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon Mayor Mike Duggan thanked the council as well as the residents who voiced their support of the project.

"I'd like to thank members of Detroit City Council for their leadership in approving the $400 million redevelopment of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds," he said. "This project will bring 1,200 new jobs, entrepreneurship opportunities and a new transit center to our community. With Council approval now in place, construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Attracting large employment centers like this is a major part of our strategy to lift more Detroit families out of poverty and rebuild our city's middle class."

The council also approved the construction of a $7 million Detroit Department of Transportation indoor transit center at Woodward near Eight Mile — also part of the deal — to be built through proceeds from the sale.

The plan has drawn both support and push back from the community. While some are excited about the 1,200 jobs to be created by the project, others are concerned about the historical buildings, plans for the transit center and benefits for residents.

Among the direct economic impact for the city is $42 million in tax revenue for the city over the next 10 years, said Arthur Jemison, the city's chief of services and infrastructure.

The council also first approved Tuesday a master plan that would change the site’s future general land use designation from regional park to light industrial.

Castañeda-López expressed concerns about environmental impact of the project. She said while she appreciates that there will be an air quality assessment, she called for a health impact assessment to capture the baseline health of residents in the area.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter @CWilliams_DN