TCF CEO to retire having completed merger with Chemical Bank

TCF Financial Corp. CEO Craig Dahl will retire Tuesday, the Detroit-based bank said, following the completion of the integration as one brand of TCF and Chemical Bank, which merged last year to create one of the largest banks in the Midwest.

The TCF board of electors have elected David Provost, vice chairman, to succeed Dahl, who had led TCF from outside Minneapolis since 2016 before the tie-up. Provost, 66, comes from the Michigan-based Chemical Bank side, previously working as president and CEO of Chemical Financial Corp. from June 2017 until the merger in August 2019.

“Craig’s leadership has been instrumental in getting TCF to the point we are today," TCF Executive Chairman Gary Torgow said in a statement. "He has guided TCF through a successful integration program and has worked tirelessly with our teams to build many of our businesses from the ground up over the past 20 years."

Dahl, 66, said the merger has created a momentum for growth in the future: "These leaders are ready to assume their roles and run the business."

The board also elected Thomas Shafer, TCF Bank chief operating officer and president, to the board as Vice Chairman and CEO of TCF National Bank. Schafer, 62, previously served as vice chairman and a director of Chemical Financial Corp. and president and CEO of Chemical Bank.

“Dave’s and Tom’s commitment to our team members, customers and communities sets us on a trajectory for monumental success in the years ahead,” Torgow added.

Michael Jones, currently executive vice president of regional banking, will become president and chief operating officer of TCF Bank and report to Shafer.

The succession announcement came as TCF reported net income in the third quarter increased almost 152% year-over-year to $55.7 million. The quarter marked the conclusion of the full integration of activities related to the merger. Shares were falling slightly in after-hours trading.

