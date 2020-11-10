Construction begins on Brush 8 condominium project in Detroit's Brush Park

Construction has begun on a $4.7 million condominium development in Detroit's Brush Park.

Detroit-based developer City Growth Partners broke ground Tuesday on the Brush 8 condominium on a vacant lot at 3119 Brush. The eight, three-story brick modern townhomes will start at around $699,000 and three are already under contract, according to the developer. Construction is expected to be complete in 2021.

The Brush 8 project is a collaboration among the developer, TCF Bank and Invest Detroit, a community development financial institution. The design team is Washington, D.C.-based Dep Design.

“We’ve been working extremely hard, with COVID as well, and just pouring our hearts into it,” Moddie Turay, managing partner at City Growth Partners, said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

It was about two years ago that city officials announced plans for the project, among other developments in the pipeline for the growing Brush Park neighborhood. City Growth Partners was awarded the project through a city request for proposals.

Mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday reflected on the history of Brush Park as a neighborhood that was once home to people of all incomes.

"You had some of the wealthiest Detroiters who had beautiful mansions," he said. "You also had buildings used as rooming houses for years for folks who worked in factories. At some point being rented out for eight hours at a time in order to deal with the number of people living in Detroit. When Brush Park hit bottom we said we want to build in a way that people of all incomes — condos and rentals — everything is here. And this is another step in that direction."

Other projects that have emerged in Brush Park include Brush Watson, where American Community Developers Inc. is developing 310 housing units, including 163 affordable units. The mixed-use, mixed-income project will be three buildings and include 8,000 square feet of commercial space along Brush Street.

There's also Bedrock's 8.4-acre City Modern development that includes a mix of flats, townhomes and carriage homes. The first to open last year was the Flats at 124 Alfred, a 54-unit building for residents age 55 and older.

Mona Ross Gardner, who is a Brush Park resident and board president of the Brush Park Community Development Corporation, said she is impressed by the Brush 8 project and the way the developer has handled the planning process.

"Moddie and his team has taken the time out to meet with our community, our neighbors, and putting in the time and effort to make sure that we also were included and that we had a say," she said.

