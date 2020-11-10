SUBSCRIBE NOW
BUSINESS

Rocket Companies, riding housing market boom, posts $3 billion quarterly profit

Jordyn Grzelewski
The Detroit News
Rocket Companies Inc., continuing to ride the wave of a U.S. home sales boom that has held up amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit of nearly $3 billion, a 506% increase over the third quarter of 2019.

Closed loan origination volume was up 122% year-over-year to a record $89 billion. 

Rocket Companies' Dan Gilbert and Jay Farner rang the opening bell earlier this year on the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of its IPO.

"In the midst of the pandemic, we were able to help an unprecedented number of Americans buy and refinance homes, providing financial relief through our tech-driven platform and award-winning service," CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "Rocket Companies assisted more clients in the third quarter of 2020 than any quarter in our 35-year history. More importantly, the company did this while maintaining industry-leading margins and profitability, demonstrating the sheer power of our platform as Rocket executes at incredible scale."

Rocket's margins rose to 4.5%, up from just below 3.3% in the third quarter of last year. The company's net income of nearly $3 billion was on net revenue of $4.6 billion, up from $1.6 billion in 2019. Adjusted pre-tax earnings totaled nearly $3.5 billion.

Tuesday's earnings report was the company's second since going public in August. Rocket raised $1.8 billion in an initial public offering. 

The company's board of directors has approved a program, announced in the earnings release and effective Tuesday, that authorizes Rocket to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of the company's stock.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

