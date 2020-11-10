Rocket Companies, riding housing market boom, posts $3 billion quarterly profit

Rocket Companies Inc., continuing to ride the wave of a U.S. home sales boom that has held up amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit of nearly $3 billion, a 506% increase over the third quarter of 2019.

Closed loan origination volume was up 122% year-over-year to a record $89 billion.

"In the midst of the pandemic, we were able to help an unprecedented number of Americans buy and refinance homes, providing financial relief through our tech-driven platform and award-winning service," CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "Rocket Companies assisted more clients in the third quarter of 2020 than any quarter in our 35-year history. More importantly, the company did this while maintaining industry-leading margins and profitability, demonstrating the sheer power of our platform as Rocket executes at incredible scale."

Rocket's margins rose to 4.5%, up from just below 3.3% in the third quarter of last year. The company's net income of nearly $3 billion was on net revenue of $4.6 billion, up from $1.6 billion in 2019. Adjusted pre-tax earnings totaled nearly $3.5 billion.

Tuesday's earnings report was the company's second since going public in August. Rocket raised $1.8 billion in an initial public offering.

The company's board of directors has approved a program, announced in the earnings release and effective Tuesday, that authorizes Rocket to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of the company's stock.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

