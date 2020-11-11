Is Elon Musk’s tunneling company also eyeing Austin?

Kara Carlson

Austin American-Statesman

Austin, Texas – It’s possible that Tesla isn’t the only Elon Musk-led company with its eyes on Austin.

The Boring Company, Musk’s tunneling and infrastructure transportation company, said in a post on its Twitter account that it is hiring people in Austin. The cryptic post also seemed to hint at an underground transit system.

“Rumor has it that “Austin Chalk” is geologically one of best soils for tunneling. Want to find out? Austin jobs now available,” the tweet said.

The tweet included a link that shows eight job postings in both engineering and operations including electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, business development lead and technical recruiter.

The company has provided no additional details on what the social media post might mean.

The Boring Company makes a number of product lines based around tunneling, designed for a range of uses by utilities, pedestrians, freight and its “loop” service where passengers are transported between stations with autonomous vehicles at up to 150 miles per hour.

Its main project so far is a test tunnel in Hawthorne, Calif. The company also has proposed projects in Los Angeles, on the East Coast and in Las Vegas, where plans call for a tunnel where customers will be transported to and from the Las Vegas convention center in two 0.8 mile tunnels under the loop model.

Tesla and Musk announced in July that they had chosen Austin as the site for the next Tesla plant, and said in October that the factory would start deliveries in a limited capacity as early as next year.

The company has already said it will produce its Cybertruck, Semi, Model 3 compact sedan and Model Y vehicles at the plant, and has filed plans with the state to also produce battery cells on the site. The company has started to ramp up hiring for a range of positions for the factory in recent months.