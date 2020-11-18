CMS Energy's Poppe resigns, Rochow named new CEO, president

CMS Energy said Wednesday its top executive has resigned to take the helm of a California energy company, effective Dec. 1.

Patti Poppe, who has served as the president and CEO of both CMS Energy and its Consumers Energy division since 2016, has been named CEO of PG&E Corp, the Jackson-based company said.

It also said Garrick Rochow, who is currently CMS Energy's executive vice president of operations, will succeed Poppe.

"Garrick's leadership approach, vast industry and company expertise will take CMS Energy and Consumers Energy to the next level," John Russell, chairman of the CMS Energy Board of Directors, said in a statement. "You can count on CMS Energy to have consistent and predictable performance because of our strong succession planning and the quality of our executive team. I wish Patti the best of luck."

Poppe also praised her successor.

"Since 2011, I have considered CMS Energy as my home and my co-workers as my family and I will miss everyone immensely," Poppe said in a statement. "Garrick is a world class leader and will continue to deliver on the triple bottom line of people, planet and prosperity as we have for many years now."

Rochow, 46, is a 17-year CMS Energy employee and has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry. He has served as executive vice president since 2016.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a company with amazing co-workers who make a difference every day for our customers, investors and the communities we serve," Rochow said. "I look forward to continuing our strong operational and financial performance, while creating an environment that keeps our customers and co-workers safe, reflects our culture and is inclusive and respectful of everyone."

CMS Energy provides natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of Michigan's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Poppe was thrown into the spotlight last year when a fire at a key natural gas plant in Macomb County crippled production. The facility supplies 64 percent of the natural gas in Michigan and Poppe asked customers to curtail their usage in January and continuing the rest of the winter while repairs were made.

Two months later, the company's investigation into the cause of the fire determined a series of events led to the fire.

Poppe will take over for PG&E's interim CEO William "Bill" Smith Jan. 4.

"Patti is an exceptional leader with the experience, drive, and character to lead PG&E through its next chapter," Robert Flexon, chairman of PG&E's Board of Directors, said in a statement. "She knows the utility industry top to bottom and has a deep understanding of what it takes to provide safe, reliable, affordable, and clean energy to millions of customers."

Poppe said she is eager to join and get to know the PG&E team.

"I am honored by this appointment and look forward to working alongside PG&E's 23,000 employees to deliver for our customers in Northern and Central California," Poppe said in a statement issued by PG&E. "As California's largest utility, PG&E has the privilege of powering one of the world's largest economies and the opportunity to help lead the state's clean energy future."

Based in San Francisco, PG&E serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile area in Northern and Central California.

