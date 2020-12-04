McDonald’s to cut subsidy, split tuition funding with franchises

Leslie Patton

Bloomberg

McDonald’s Corp. is rolling out a series of financial changes for its franchisees beginning next year, according to an internal memo viewed by Bloomberg News.

On Jan. 1 the company will end an approximately $300-a-month subsidy it pays each restaurant related to Happy Meals, and it’s asking franchisees to jointly fund its tuition program beginning in April, instead of corporate paying for 100%. McDonald’s is also asking franchises to move to a “pay as you go” model for technology investment, resulting in a temporary additional expense of $423 per month beginning in March as the charges catch up to an existing lag.

“It’s our responsibility, as your franchisor, to ensure we invest our dollars where they will have the greatest impact to the system. To that end, we have made some difficult decisions that will enable us to achieve this objective,” McDonald’s leadership wrote in the Dec. 3 memo to franchises.