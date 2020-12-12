Beaumont Health offers compensation enhancements to reward, retain employees

The Detroit News

Beaumont Health System is offering certain employees compensation enhancements after a year where staff was hit hard by impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As news of the vaccine being shipped to states starting next week emerged on Saturday, the health system announced its "Thank you at Thanksgiving" offerings from the eight-hospital system. The three changes include offering tax-free bonuses for most full-time employees, boosting minimum wage for non-union employees and increasing shift differential for nurses.

Southfield-based Beaumont is Michigan's largest health system and has treated more COVID-19 patients than any health system in the state. The announcement of the compensation changes came after the health system announced its finances through the third quarter had rebounded better than expected from last spring's COVID-19 surge in Metro Detroit, despite more than a $200 million loss in operating revenue over this time last year.

All full-time employees received a tax-free payment of $1,000 on November 25 "in consideration of an appreciation for everything you have done, and continue to do, during this incredibly challenging year," according to the release from Beaumont Health.

The only employees excluded will be approximately 120 senior leaders, according to the health system.

Part-time and contingent employees could have received up to $1,000 based on their average hours worked this year. However, they will receive at least $500 and $200 respectively.

Physicians employed by the Beaumont Medical Group will receive a $1,000 reimbursement payment. In addition, Beaumont Health is funding $1 million to be proportionately allocated to its eight medical staffs. The hospital administration and medical staff leaders at each site will determine how to use these funds.

As of December 13, the starting wage for non-union Beaumont employees will go up to $15 per hour, the release said. Over the next three months, Beaumont will evaluate other employees whose pay rates are near minimum wage and might need to be adjusted based upon their experience. These adjustments will be made by the end of February.

“This change is designed to retain our skilled and experienced employees at Beaumont," Chief Human Resources Officer Aaron Gillingham said in the release.

As of November 29, Beaumont also offered increased pay differential for some employees who work premium shifts, including afternoons, midnights and weekends. This applies to nurses, respiratory therapists, care coordinators and some other clinical positions, the health system said.

In November, the hospital system said patient volumes, operating income and non-operating income at the eight-hospital health system recovered better than anticipated from the explosion of cases in March and April, when hospitals across Michigan were hemorrhaging cash. Surgical revenue dried up because of canceled elective procedures due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders and increased costs for personal protection equipment.

As of Sept. 30, Beaumont’s net income was $61.2 million, a decrease of $197.4 million over the same period in 2019, the health system reported. Operating revenues fell to $3.29 billion, a $200.6 million decrease over the $3.49 billion reported at the end of the third quarter in 2019.

Net operating income — before other non-recurring expenses such as restructuring charges and settlements — was $67.6 million for the first nine months of the year, a $63.4 million decrease from 2019’s net operating income of $131 million. The operating margin of 2.1% in the third quarter was down from 3.8% in the same period a year ago.

On April 21, Beaumont announced it would temporarily lay off about 2,475 employees and permanently eliminate about 450 positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO John Fox took a temporary 70% pay cut while other executives saw their salaries cut by up to 45%.

Beaumont has said the health system has been making a concerted effort since July to return furloughed employees back to work, is launching staff retention and referral programs to recruit more staff as the system continues to rebound to normal operating levels.