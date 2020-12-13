TCF to merge into Huntington in $22B deal; dual headquarters planned

Detroit-based TCF Financial Corp. will merge into Huntington Bancshares Inc. in a $22 billion all-stock merger that creates one of the largest regional banks in the U.S. with dual headquarters in Detroit and Columbus, Ohio, the companies announced Sunday.

With Huntington, a major player in the industrial Midwest, the merger will create one of the top 10 largest regional banks in the country. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

The headquarters for the commercial bank will be in TCF's new building under construction in Detroit on Woodward Avenue and Elizabeth Street, which will be dubbed the Huntington Tower. Columbus will remain the headquarters for the holding company and the consumer bank, which will represent about 40% of the combined company's business.

Detroit will house the other 60% of the $117 billion in the tie-up's total loans. It will hold every other board meeting.

Huntington CEO Stephen Steinour will remain chairman, president and CEO of the holding company as well as CEO and president of the bank. TCF executive chairman Gary Torgow will be chairman of the bank's board of directors.

"W\hen Steve and I started to talk, we knew the only way was to have a dual headquarters," Torgow said. "We've invested so much in Detroit, Michigan, and Columbus, Ohio. This was an opportunity to highlight two centers of community."

The combined entity will have about $168 billion in assets and $134 billion in deposits. Huntington has $120 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches. TCF has $48 billion in assets with 475 branches mostly in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota.

Some branches are expected to close, Steinour said, though the number is not yet clear. The company will have more than 20,000 employees.

The combined company will continue to grow its presence in Detroit and Midland, Torgow said, as well as Minneapolis. The combination expands the Huntington footprint to include Minnesota, Colorado, Wisconsin and South Dakota and deepens its presence in Chicago.

Huntington expects the transaction to be 18% accretive to earnings per share in 2022. Estimated cost savings of the combined company are approximately $490 million.

The merger means the TCF Center in downtown Detroit will be renamed the Huntington Center under a 22-year naming rights deal made last year.

Huntington said it will contribute $50 million to a donor-advised fund at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan to serve the needs of communities in Detroit and across the footprint of the combined bank.

The fund will be in addition to commitments already made by both banks, including a combined $10 million to Detroit’s Strategic Neighborhood Fund.

The combined company also will remain committed to Minneapolis, where TCF was founded nearly a century ago. Huntington and TCF have consistently earned “outstanding” ratings under the Community Reinvestment Act. Huntington recently announced a $20 billion Community Plan, which is focused on economic inclusion through access to capital, affordable housing and home ownership, and community lending and investment.

Of that, $5 billion is specifically dedicated to Michigan. The most recent component of the Community Plan is “Huntington’s Lift Local Business,” which provides capital to local minority-, female-and veteran-owned businesses, as well as giving customers access to business planning and educational programs to support local businesses.

TCF also recently announced a $1 billion commitment over five years to support minority-owned and female-owned small businesses, which will be added to Huntington’s commitment.

