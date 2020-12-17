Consumers Energy customers to pay more for electricity

The state of Michigan approved on Thursday a $134 million increase for electricity usage by Consumers Energy customers in 2021.

A residential customer using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would pay approximately $9.17 more per month, an 11.93% increase, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The increase approved by the three-member commission includes $100 million to replace and modernize Consumers' electric distribution system infrastructure and to fund the Jackson-based utility's work to eliminate coal-fired electricity generation. The rest of the increase results from the elimination of a rate cut made following the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

In 2019, the CMS Energy Corp. subsidiary had requested an increase of electric rates of approximately $254 million. Without the rate cut from the federal legislation, the total impact to customers would have been $289 million.

Consumers Energy provides electricity to most of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, outside of southeast Michigan and the Thumb.

The order also decreased Consumers' authorized profit per investment dollar to 9.9% from 10%, despite the utility requesting it be increased to 10.5%. That puts the company's equity ratio at 51.11%, which is consistent with the commission's previous guidance.

The order increases annual vegetation management spending in efforts to reduce power outages. New reporting protocols to the public service commission seek to improve reliability, as well.

The commission on Thursday also permitted Consumers to issue eight-year, low-interest securitization bonds of up to $677.7 million in costs related to the 2023 retirements of its Karn 1 and 2 coal-powered generation units in Hampton Township. The company expects its customers will save about $126 million through the bonding from a bill credit once the bonds are issued.

Additionally, Consumers will double its distributed generation cap to allow customers who install solar panels to receive payment for excess power. The company also will study over the next three years the impact of increasing electrification of business vehicle fleets on the power grid.

With the public service commission staff and other stakeholders, the company also will work to update the methodology for determining payments for new customers connecting to the grid.

