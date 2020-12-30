Tom Wilson, who helped build Palace, LCA, to retire from Olympia Entertainment

Tom Wilson, a sports and entertainment executive in Metro Detroit for more than four decades who oversaw the design and construction of The Palace of Auburn Hills and later Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, announced Wednesday he will retire, effective Thursday.

Wilson, most recently, has been president emeritus of Olympia Entertainment, the umbrella company for 313 Presents, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. He had been CEO of Olympia, after a 32-year run with the Detroit Pistons, 22 of which he was president and CEO of Palace Sports & Entertainment, overseeing the Pistons and the company's three music venues.

“Time has flown by and I have certainly been blessed,” Wilson said in a statement released by Olympia. “I am so grateful for the wonderful experiences I have been so fortunate to have had in sports, entertainment and media. From the NBA championships with the Pistons, the opening of The Palace, to the incredible opportunity to open the world class Little Caesars Arena in my hometown of Detroit — it has been a dream journey. The most rewarding part has been the relationships and friendships established. I especially want to express my gratitude and thank Mike and Marian Ilitch, and Chris Ilitch, for bringing me downtown ten years ago to transition the iconic Red Wings franchise to Little Caesars Arena, and to Bill Davidson in believing in me early on in my career to run his sports and entertainment properties.

"I feel very fortunate and my journey has been nothing short of amazing. Now, I’m walking into a different time in my life.

"To everyone I say, 'Thank you.'"

Wilson was a2019 inductee into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, alongside Charles Woodson and former Piston Grant Hill.

