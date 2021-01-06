Tyson Foods adds alt-meat sandwiches to Jimmy Dean line

Michael Hirtzer

Bloomberg

Tyson Foods Inc. is adding breakfast sandwiches with soy-protein patties to its Jimmy Dean product line.

The plant-based sandwiches are the latest offerings from America’s biggest meat company that cater to the fast-growing alternative protein segment, and they’re the first under the iconic Jimmy Dean sausage line.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Wednesday in a statement that it’s selling an egg and cheese croissant sandwich with a plant-based patty at Sam’s Club locations in the U.S. A frittata sandwich with a patty made from soy, black beans, brown rice, quinoa and egg whites will be available this spring.

The company’s first foray into alternative meats was in 2019 with faux chicken nuggets and a blended meat and pea protein burger, though the burger has been discontinued.

The new items come amid an increasingly competitive protein market. McDonald’s Corp. is testing its McPlant burger this year. Meanwhile, supplies of beef, pork, poultry and seafood have been piling up due to restaurant and school closures related to Covid-19.

“Plant-based foods are revolutionizing the way people eat,” including at breakfast, Scott Glenn, senior director of marketing for Tyson’s Jimmy Dean brand, said in the statement. “Expanding our portfolio to provide people with alternative choices was critical.”

Tyson Foods rose 2.1% to $64.80 at 10:06 a.m. in New York.