Loves Furniture files for bankruptcy

Loves Furniture, just months after taking over numerous locations previously occupied by longtime Michigan retailer Art Van Furniture, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

It comes amid several other signs of financial trouble for the company, which is owned by Dallas-based private equity firm U.S. Assets Inc. The filing, which came Wednesday, was first reported by Crain's Detroit Business.

Last week, a supplier filed a lawsuit against Loves and U.S. Assets in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, claiming Loves owed it nearly $2 million in unpaid bills. And last month Loves announced a "consolidation plan" under which it planned to close 13 locations, including 10 stores in Michigan, amid what the company's CEO described as challenges brought on by the pandemic and a furniture shortage.

The Royal Oak-based company had just opened its first locations last year after U.S. Assets acquired the inventory and assets of more than two dozen former Art Van stores amid that retailer's bankruptcy case.

Art Van, which dated back to its 1959 founding in Michigan, grew to nearly 200 stores across multiple stores, but permanently shuttered last year.

