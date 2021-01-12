Amazon tells court Parler should remain shut down after riot

Joel Rosenblatt

Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. urged a judge not to order the company to restore web-hosting service to Parler LLC, the conservative social media platform.

Amazon Web Services suspended its hosting service for Parler after it was used by supporters of President Donald Trump to organize the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week. Parler sued, asking a federal judge to order AWS to reinstate its web-hosting immediately. Amazon objected to the move late Tuesday.

“Compelling AWS to host content that plans, encourages, and incites violence would be unprecedented,” the company said in a filing. “Parler has no likelihood of prevailing on the merits, and the balance of equities and public interest strongly tip against an injunction. The motion for a temporary restraining order should be denied.”

