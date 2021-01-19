'Extraneous material' leads to recall of 212K boxes of Hot Pockets

Due to "foreign matter contamination," Nestle is recalling 762,615 pounds of Hot Pockets from grocers' freezers across America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

Some of the product may have been sold already. The recalled products carry a "high" health risk, the USDA said.

The department's Food Safety and Inspection service announced the recall, which works out to almost 212,000 boxes of 12 packs of pepperoni Hot Pockets.

The affected product was produced between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 of last year. The recall affects products made on four lots: Nos. 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. They have a "best before" date of Feb. 2022.

Look for establishment number Est. 7721A in the USDA mark of inspection, the department said.

The recall owes to four complaints of "extraneous material" in pepperoni Hot Pockets.

The USDA urges people who've bought the affected products not to consume them, that they should be thrown away or returned to where they were bought.