Online gaming, sports betting in Michigan to launch Friday

Beginning Friday, Michiganians will be able to legally place sports wagers and gamble online, capping a year of anticipation and impatience among fans and operators alike.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board said Tuesday it has authorized nine operators to launch online sports betting, or both online gaming and sports betting, effective at noon Friday.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board and the state’s commercial and tribal casinos will begin a new era Jan. 22 with the launch of regulated online gaming and sports betting,” Richard Kalm, MGCB executive director, said in a statement.

Subscribers: Online gambling, sports betting going online in Michigan: Everything you need to know

“Michigan residents love sports and, judging by inquiries we’ve received, eagerly anticipate using mobile devices to place bets through the commercial and tribal casinos.

"Online gaming and sports betting will provide the casinos with new ways to engage with customers while the state and local communities will benefit from taxes and payments on wagering revenue.”

The operators that are authorized to launch Friday, and their associated platform providers, are:

Bay Mills Indian Community, DraftKings

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, William Hill

Greektown Casino, Penn Sports Interactive/Barstool Sportsbook

Hannahville Indian Community, TwinSpires

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Rush Street

MGM Grand Detroit, BetMGM/Roar Digital

MotorCity Casino, FanDuel

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Wynn

This is a developing story. Check detroitnews.com for updates.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski