Michigan Gaming Control Board authorizes 10th casino for online sports betting

The Michigan Gaming Control Board on Wednesday said it had authorized a 10th operator to launch online sports betting at noon Friday.

The latest operator to receive approval is the Lac Vieux Desert tribe and its platform provider, PointsBet. The Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians operates the Northern Waters Casino Resort in Watersmeet, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Nine other casinos and platform providers received authorization Tuesday to launch online sports betting or both online gaming and sports betting Friday, following the legalization of online wagering in the state.

MGCB has said it expects to authorize additional operators and platform providers in the coming days and weeks. Michigan's law, signed at the end of 2019, allows only the state's licensed casinos to offer the two forms of gambling. Platform providers can pair up with the casinos.

