Detroit Regional Chamber PAC re-evaluating political donations after Jan. 6 insurrection

The Detroit Regional Chamber's political action committee (PAC) said Thursday that it is reevaluating its political giving in light of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

The announcement comes amid a broader national reckoning with political donations to GOP elected officials who supported former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the election. Since the events of Jan. 6 — when Trump supporters, egged on by the former president, stormed the Capitol building, leading to five deaths — business organizations and corporations across the country have said they are making changes to their political donation policies.

In a statement, the chamber's PAC noted that business leaders in Michigan and nationwide "are carefully evaluating their political engagement in light of the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol. Entities ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to Fortune 500 firms based in Michigan have expressed dismay not just at what happened inside the Capitol, but also the actions of many that enabled this unprecedented act of sedition."

The chamber PAC "joins these leading business interests in the grave concern that too many of our elected leaders not only did too little to thwart the violence at the Capitol but propagated the falsehood that the 2020 election was not valid or somehow stolen.

"The Chamber respects leaders with different policy approaches, but expects all leaders not to traffic in falsehoods, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, to respect the will of Michigan voters, to uphold enduring American fundamental values, and to support federalism; including the right of states to conduct and certify their elections."

As such, the statement goes on to say, the chamber will continue its "long tradition of bipartisan political endorsements" but "will weigh heavily any candidate's past or future actions that do not align with these principles."

Michigan-based business powerhouses Dow Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Rocket Mortgage are among the businesses that have made changes to their political donation policies in the wake of political upheaval at the U.S. Capitol building last week.

And even national business groups that had found areas of agreement with Trump earlier in his administration reversed their support and called out his role in inciting the riot. The CEO of the powerful National Association of Manufacturers, in a strongly-worded statement, called for members of Trump's cabinet to consider removing him from office via the 25th Amendment.

In an unprecedented event, a mob of hundreds of Trump loyalists breached the Capitol Jan. 6 as the U.S. Congress was in a joint session to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Despite the violent events, many members of Congress — including Michigan GOP Reps. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, Lisa McClain of Clinton Township and Tim Walberg of Tipton — still voted to overturn the Electoral College votes of key swing states, part of a broader but unsuccessful attempt to invalidate the election and keep Trump in office.

This is a developing story. Check detroitnews.com for updates.

