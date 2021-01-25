Biden to sign order strengthening 'Buy American' rules

President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order Monday afternoon aimed at bolstering federal government purchases from American manufacturers.

The federal government spends around $600 billion on contracts, according to the White House, and Biden's order intends to leverage those funds to support U.S. workers and manufacturers.

The order raises the minimum threshold of parts that must be made in America to qualify under the existing "Buy American" law and increases the price preference for domestic products, which is a percentage added to foreign contractors' offers when determining the lowest price.

It also will be harder for non-American contractors to qualify for waivers to sell products to federal agencies and requires the administration to build a website showing existing contracts with foreign companies.

Agencies will be directed to use the Manufacturing Extension Partnership to connect with small and mid-sized manufacturers to bring new domestic suppliers into the government contracting system, review how they're implementing existing laws and recommend ways to achieve Biden's "Made in America" goals.

The U.S. Office of Management and Budget will add a "Director of Made-in-America," who will be responsible for implementing the order.

Rory Gamble, president of the United Auto Workers, said in a statement that the order "sent a strong message to American workers that our government will do all it can to support buying American products, made here by American workers... Today’s action is a powerful statement of solidarity with our hard-working brothers and sisters."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, also praised the decision in a statement Monday, saying Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are "strengthening labor unions, leveraging federal contracts to support domestic manufacturing, and investing in American workers."

Spokespeople for the National Association of Manufacturers and the American Automotive Policy Council did not respond to request for comment Monday.

The White House said in a press release that the order fulfills Biden's campaign promise to "make Buy American real and close loopholes that allow companies to offshore production and jobs."

Biden has promised to create a million new jobs in auto manufacturing, auto supply chains and auto infrastructure through an administration-wide effort to advance sustainable energy and transportation systems.

On the campaign trail, Biden touted his record of supporting American manufacturing, including his involvement in the 2009 auto bailout.

Auto industry manufacturing jobs have significantly declined in Michigan since the early 2000s, though current employment levels before the COVID-19 pandemic had reached similar levels to those right before the Great Recession, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of October 2020, the latest official data available, there were 37,700 jobs in auto manufacturing in Michigan.

