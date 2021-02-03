Greyson Clothiers, a boutique activewear brand, expands to Woodward location

Greyson Clothiers, a boutique brand that sells high-performance golf and activewear, is expanding into a more visible location at 1500 Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit, Bedrock announced.

The store was previously in the First National Building at Cadillac Square. It will now occupy the former location of John Varvatos, which closed its Detroit location amid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

Greyson Clothiers is expected to open in mid-February. Founder and CEO Charlie Schafer, said it feels like progress.

"We started here as a pop up almost two years ago as a temporary fix to a vacant space in the First National Building,” Schafer told The Detroit News. “We made it our home. Loved it. Create warmth, character and soul. We were given this opportunity by our friends at Bedrock to show Detroit who we are. It feels like we successfully did that. We were able to come and show the Detroit community, one — how much we care and two, how cool we could be and are.”

The business's expansion comes at a time when many brick-and-mortar retailers face challenges of operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Schafer, however, says he feels fortunate.

"This past year has been so tricky," he said. "I know that many businesses and industries have been hurt in a multitude of different ways, gone out of business, downsized, laid off people. Just awful stuff. You name it."

Bedrock, the real estate arm of mortgage mogul Dan Gilbert's Rock Family of Companies, has a portfolio of 18 million square feet of office, retail and residential space in Detroit and Cleveland. Last year, it launched initiatives to support its small business and retail tenants during the pandemic. Among the efforts downtown: heated outdoor dining, free parking and a temporary drive-in movie theater.

“Welcoming another small business to Woodward Avenue is a very exciting moment for us,” Ivy Greaner, chief operating officer for Bedrock, said in a statement. “Unique brands like Greyson are what continues to make downtown Detroit a shopping destination and we cannot wait to watch their creative concept continue to grow.”

Greyson Clothiers carries apparel that ranges from athletic and golf clothing to dress sport for men and women. Onsite embroidery will be available.

Schafer, a former senior vice president for Ralph Lauren, started Greyson Clothiers as a pop up in spring of 2019, during the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Until recently the store sat in a 3,361-square-foot space in the First National Building.

The new 4,053- square-foot location sits near other businesses including H&M, DOSE Collective, Flowers for Dreams, The Lip Bar, House of Pure Vin and Three Thirteen, which opened a second Detroit location downtown last month.

Schafer said he plans to continue his involvement in the community. The business partnered with Detroit PAL to host a summer golf event for Detroit youth.

Store hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday- Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN