Gannett names Allen Jones president of Free Press, Michigan.com

Gannett Co. Inc.'s president of sales for the Upper Midwest Region will lead the joint business operations of The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press.

The Virginia-based media publisher on Tuesday named Allen Jones president of the Free Press and Michigan.com, effective immediately. Jones will oversee major initiatives to grow the business, including supporting and guarding the interests of The News and Free Press' combined sales, marketing and business teams under a joint operating agreement called Michigan.com. He also will be the Free Press' spokesman and deepen connections with the Metro Detroit community.

The joint operating agreement seeks to maintain two separate and independent newsrooms with The News owned by Denver-based MediaNews Group and the Free Press by Gannett, which serves as general partner of the cooperation.

Jones also will continue in his role as president of sales for Gannett's Upper Midwest Region, leading its LOCALiQ sales organizations in some of the company's largest markets, including Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati and Des Moines.

"It is critical to have a leader of Allen’s capacity to guide one of the company’s most important markets during this unparalleled time," Kathy Jack-Romero, Gannett's president of local metro and communities sales, said in an email to staff. "Allen is growth-minded and is skilled at leveraging the full strength of our organization to maximize market potential."

Since joining Gannett in 2005, Jones has led teams at all levels of the organization, including in automotive advertising. A native of Springfield, Missouri, he graduated with honors from Missouri State University. He and his wife have four children, ages 9, 7, 5 and 3.

