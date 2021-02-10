Apple judge tosses out suit claiming Siri serial eavesdropping

Malathi Nayak

Bloomberg

A federal judge granted Apple Inc.’s request to throw out a lawsuit alleging that its voice-activated software records conversations without user consent.

But Siri’s reprieve may be short-lived because U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White gave consumers permission to revise and refile the suit.

Consumers have brought similar complaints its over Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The common complaint is that devices are listening even when users didn’t push a button or use a pre-set voice command to engage them, resulting in all manner of utterances and even intimate moments being captured in company databases.

White’s ruling in California follows a different judge’s May 6 dismissal of most claims in a lawsuit against Google because the plaintiffs didn’t provide enough details about the alleged recordings.